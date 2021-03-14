Menu

Watch
NewsState

Actions

Wright museum in Detroit now home to Tuskegee Airmen museum

items.[0].image.alt
stock image
wright museum
Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 17:10:10-04

DETROIT (AP) — A museum honoring the legacy and achievements of the nation's first all-Black air fighter squadron has moved to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

The Tuskegee Airmen National Museum now is housed in the Coleman A. Young Gallery which is named after Detroit's first Black mayor who was a second lieutenant, bombardier and navigator in the Tuskegee Airmen.

A virtual grand opening is scheduled March 22 — 80 years after the squadron's activation by President Franklin Roosevelt. The museum is receiving support from the Ford Motor Co. Fund, the automaker's philanthropic arm. The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting, virtual tour and remarks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters