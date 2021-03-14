Wright museum in Detroit now home to Tuskegee Airmen museum

DETROIT (AP) — A museum honoring the legacy and achievements of the nation's first all-Black air fighter squadron has moved to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

The Tuskegee Airmen National Museum now is housed in the Coleman A. Young Gallery which is named after Detroit's first Black mayor who was a second lieutenant, bombardier and navigator in the Tuskegee Airmen.

A virtual grand opening is scheduled March 22 — 80 years after the squadron's activation by President Franklin Roosevelt. The museum is receiving support from the Ford Motor Co. Fund, the automaker's philanthropic arm. The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting, virtual tour and remarks.