Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at London's Buckingham Palace

Britain Royals
Felipe Dana/AP
People gather near the Marble Arch as the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II drives from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Posted at 3:28 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 15:28:21-04

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London after flying from Scotland on a royal airforce flight. The coffin will remain at Buckingham Palace until it is moved on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state for four days.

The royal family greeted the coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Royal, said in a statement that she was "fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life."

Cheers could be heard from the crowd at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Northern Ireland earlier as part of their UK tour. They are now in London.

