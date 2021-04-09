Watch
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99

WPA Pool/Getty Images
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Philip - CNN 011719
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family confirmed.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, recently spent several weeks in the hospital and underwent a heart procedure earlier this year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

