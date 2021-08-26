Pentagon confirms explosion outside of airport in Kabul amid ongoing evacuation efforts

The Pentagon confirmed Wednesday an explosion took place outside of the Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered in the hopes of escaping Afghanistan following a takeover by the Taliban.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says casualty numbers are currently unclear.

The explosion comes after the U.S. and other western nations warned of a potential ISIS-K attack at the airport on Wednesday night. According to the Associated Press, Britain warned that an attack could occur "within hours," while Belgium warned that the attack could come in the form of a suicide bombing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.