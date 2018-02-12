Lions eat suspected poacher in South Africa

A pack of lions mauled and ate a suspected poacher near the Kruger National Park in South Africa on Monday, the AFP reported.

Police said remains were found at a private game park where animals had been poached in recent years, according to AFP. The incident happened near Hoedspruit in the Limpopo province. A loaded hunting rifle was found near the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

"It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions," Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP. "They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains."

Lion poaching has been a problem where the wild lion population dropped from 30,000 to 20,000 in 2017, according to The South African.