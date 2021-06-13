Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is set to swear in a new government that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office.

Sunday's transition comes after a prolonged crisis that sparked four elections in two years. Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, will take over as prime minister. But if he wants to keep the job, he will have to maintain an unwieldy coalition of eight parties from the political right, left and center.

They include a small Arab faction that is making history by sitting in the ruling coalition. If just one faction bolts, the government would be at risk of collapse.