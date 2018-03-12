38 killed after plane crash-lands at Nepali airport, report says

A plane crashed on the runway while landing at Tribhuvan Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, police spokesperson Manoj Neupane told CNN.

The Associated Press reports that at least 38 people were killed in the crash. Twenty-three people were injured, and 10 people are still unaccounted for.

The aircraft, which belongs to US-Bangla Airlines, a privately owned Bangladeshi carrier, caught fire while landing at 2:15 p.m. local time, the police spokesman said.

It is not yet clear how many people were on the plane.

An airport official said the plane was flight BS 211, but hung up the phone without giving any other details. That flight originated in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Plane crashes at Nepal's Kathmandu airport

This is a developing story -- more to come ...

