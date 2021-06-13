EXPLAINER: Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel's new leader?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Naftali Bennett, Israel’s new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation.
He’s a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular hi-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement who lives in a Tel Aviv suburb; a former ally of Benjamin Netanyahu who has partnered with centrist and left-wing parties to end his 12-year rule.
His ultranationalist party won just seven seats in the 120-member Knesset. But by refusing to commit to Netanyahu or his opponents, Bennett positioned himself as kingmaker — and ended up with the crown.
