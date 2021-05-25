American journalist working for Myanmar magazine detained

BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar has been detained by the authorities there.

Frontier Myanmar says Danny Fenster, its managing editor, was detained at Yangon's airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia. The magazine publishes in English and Burmese and also online. It says it does not know why Fenster was been detained.

The junta that took power in February has arrested about 80 journalists. Roughly half of them remain detained awaiting charges or trial.