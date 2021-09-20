8 killed, 28 hurt in mass shooting at university in Russia

MOSCOW — Officials say a gunman has opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt.

The Interior Ministry said the gunman was detained after Monday's shooting at Perm State University.

The BBC reports that officials believe the gunman, identified as a student at the school, acted alone and had "no political or religious motives."

Students and staff at the university locked themselves in rooms, and the school urged those who could leave the campus to do so. The BBC reports that some students jumped out of windows to avoid the assailant.

The university said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting.

The university press service said the perpetrator used a gun designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, but that can be modified to fire other ammunition.