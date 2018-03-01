5-year-old girl in Wales died hours after doctor turned her away for being a few minutes late

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:03AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 4 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:48AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:47AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
NEWPORT, Wales — A 5-year-old girl in Newport, Wales, died just hours after a doctor refused to see her because she was late to her appointment, according to the BBC.
The girl's mother, Shanice Clark, has been searching for answers since her daughter, Ellie-May, died from bronchial asthma in 2015, according to the New York Post. Thanks to a coroner’s inquest into her daughter's death, she was finally given some answers on Monday.
The coroner ruled that Grange Clinic “missed” the opportunity to “provide potentially live-saving treatment” to her child, Sky News reports.
The 5-year-old girl was reportedly not seen by a doctor, despite having an emergency appointment, because it operated a "10-minute rule."
Clark said she and her daughter arrived only five minutes late because they didn't have a car. She said she warned them she might be late when she called the clinic.
According to the coroner, this was the first time the rule had been enforced in regards to an emergency appointment. Reports also state that Clark was reportedly told to come back in the morning without the doctor even looking at her daughter’s medical records, which would have shown that the child has a history of asthma.
“From the evidence before me, it is not possible for me to determine with certainty whether an earlier intervention would have altered the outcome for Ellie, but nonetheless Ellie should have been seen by a [doctor] that day, and she was let down by the failures in the system,” the coroner wrote.
According to the New York Post, Grange Clinic released a statement, saying: “Dr. Rowe knows that nothing can be said to Ellie-May’s family to make a difference, but she would like to say how truly sorry she is.”
The coroner plans to write a letter to the health board and the clinic in hopes of addressing the tragedy and preventing similar situations in the future. Additionally, a spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board told BBC it would be "inappropriate to comment whilst we await the coroner's report".