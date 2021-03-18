Learn about FOX 47 Television - 3/31/21

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting FOX 47 Television. Gary Baxter, VP/General Manager - Director of Sales, talks about FOX 47 News and the job opportunities that are available. Currently they are looking for the following position: Advertising Account Executive.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: FOX 47 News

Job Title:

Advertising Account Executive

Job Description:

Are you looking for a career that is fast-paced and where every day is different? Join us at FOX 47 WSYM TV where the E.W. Scripps Company is searching for a media account executive who is eager to develop connections and help power our local economy through creative and effective advertising.

Qualifications / Requirements (if applicable) Bachelor’s degree in sales, marketing or related field preferred Minimum of 2 years proven sales success. Experience in strategic account management, broadcast ratings and digital execution is a plus.

Physical Demands (if applicable)

None applicable Benefits (if applicable)

A solid benefits package allows you to participate in Medical, Dental, Optical or any combination of the three. Plus matching 401K, employee stock purchase plan and more.

Salary:

Unlimited potential

Other Info: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is one of the nation’s leading media companies, focused on creating a better-informed world through a portfolio of news, information and entertainment brands. Scripps will become the nation’s largest television broadcaster, reaching 73% of U.S. television households through 108 stations in 76 markets, pending regulatory approval of its acquisition of ION Media. Committed to serving local audiences through objective journalism, Scripps operates 60 local TV stations in 42 markets. It is creating a national TV networks business that will include ION Media’s entertainment programming, Newsy’s straightforward headline and documentary news content and the five popular Katz broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.” As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

Job Application URL:

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Scripps_Careers/job/Lansing-MI---WSYM/Account-Executive--WYSM_JR024287-1

