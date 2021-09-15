VIDEO: TAC Manufacturing: Production Associates - 9/22/21

1. Physical Demands

• Regularly required to stand and use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls and communicate.

• Frequently is required to walk.

• Occasionally required to climb or balance; stoop, kneel, or crouch.

• Regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 25 pounds, and occasionally lift and/or move up to 55 pounds.

• Specific vision abilities that may be required by this job include: close vision, color vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

2. Work Environment

• Regularly works near moving mechanical parts

• Regularly exposed to risk of electrical shock

• Regularly exposed to fumes or airborne particles, toxic or caustic chemicals, risk of radiation, and vibration.

• The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.