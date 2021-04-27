VIDEO: Stiles Landscape 4/28/21

LANSING, Mich. —

In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Stiles Landscape. Denny Sell, Landscape Architect, talks about Stiles Landscape and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Landscape Construction Installer

FOX 47 News

Business Name: Stiles Landscape





Job Title: Landscape Construction Installer

Job Description: Install plants, retaining walls, water features. Remove and haul off-site clean up. Load and unload various materials.

Qualifications / Requirements: 1 year experience preferred Benefits: Competitive salary, health insurance, boot allowance, uniforms provided, investment plan, paid vacations & holidays

Salary: Commensurate with experience



Job Application URL: http://www.stileslandscape.com

Also hiring for:

FOX 47 News

Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.

View other open positions on our job search site.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook