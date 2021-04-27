Watch
VIDEO: Stiles Landscape 4/28/21

Posted at 2:01 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 14:01:23-04

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Stiles Landscape. Denny Sell, Landscape Architect, talks about Stiles Landscape and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Landscape Construction Installer

Business Name: Stiles Landscape


Job Title: Landscape Construction Installer
Job Description: Install plants, retaining walls, water features. Remove and haul off-site clean up. Load and unload various materials.
Qualifications / Requirements: 1 year experience preferred
Benefits: Competitive salary, health insurance, boot allowance, uniforms provided, investment plan, paid vacations & holidays

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Job Application URL: http://www.stileslandscape.com

Also hiring for:

