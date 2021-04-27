VIDEO: Stiles Landscape 4/28/21

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Stiles Landscape. Denny Sell, Landscape Architect, talks about Stiles Landscape and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Landscape Construction Installer
Business Name: Stiles Landscape
Job Title: Landscape Construction Installer
|Job Description: Install plants, retaining walls, water features. Remove and haul off-site clean up. Load and unload various materials.
|Qualifications / Requirements: 1 year experience preferred
|Benefits: Competitive salary, health insurance, boot allowance, uniforms provided, investment plan, paid vacations & holidays
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Job Application URL: http://www.stileslandscape.com
Also hiring for:
