VIDEO: ResourceMFG: Manufacturing Jobs - 6/23/21

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting ResourceMFG. Angie Glowacki, talks about ResourceMFG and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Manufacturing Jobs

Business Name: ResourceMFG

Job Title:

Manufacturing Jobs Job Description:

ResourceMFG has over 200 open jobs available. Entry Level Paying $15-17.50 per hour Warehouse Production Assembly Inspection Skilled Paying $18-30 per hour Welder Maintenance CNC Die Cast www.resourcemfg.com [resourcemfg.com] Qualifications / Requirements: 18 years or older Physical Demands General Labor Benefits: Weekly Pay Better Work Life Academy Medical and Dental

Salary:

$15-30

Other Info:

Immediate jobs available full time and part time

Job Application URL: https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create [apply.resourcemfg.com]

