VIDEO: Resource MFG: Production Associate

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Resource MFG. Jessica Clarke, talks about Resource MFG and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Manufacturing Production Associates

Business Name: Resource MFG

Job Title: Production Associate



Job Description: Operating equipment to achieve production goals, assemble automotive components, Quality check completed parts, Document activities, complete required paperwork



Qualifications / Requirements:

6 months manufacturing or food service

Physical Demands:

Ability to stand 8+ hours and lift 50 pounds

Benefits:

Direct hire, full medical benefits

Salary:

$15 per hour

Job Application URL:

https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create [apply.resourcemfg.com]

Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.

View other open positions on our job search site.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook