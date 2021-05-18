VIDEO: Quality Dairy: Shift Manager, Customer Service Rep and More - 5/19/21

LANSING, Mich. —
Job Title: Shift Manager and Store Manager
Job Description:
Maximize Customer Satisfaction and Sales Improvement
Cash Handling/Reporting and Register Operations
Receiving, Stocking and Handling Products
Qualifications:
Education/Experience Requirements:
High School diploma or equivalent preferred
Retail Customer Service experience preferred
Training
Must complete the required training within 60 days of hire
New Employee Orientation
RTO (Ready Training on-line)
CSR 3 class (Security & Alcohol/Tobacco Sales)
Any additional training requested or required
Physical Demands:
Willing to work flexible hours when needed
Ability to communicate effectively with customers and other employees
Ability to adapt to changing circumstances, personalities, locations, and hours
Lifting/moving up to 25 pounds on a regular basis
Requires standing for long periods of time, climbing, bending, stretching, moving heavy objects (up to 50 pounds), frequently moving light objects, using cash register
Bend and scoop hard ice cream from bulk containers
Exposure to temperature extremes
Mental Demands and Responsibility
Make correct change
Enter sales correctly into the register and make correct change, if applicable
Handle multiple priorities quickly
Read and follow policies and training information
Judgment and decision making to handle questions or problems relating to people, equipment, products
Ability to work with others
Aware of merchandising, safety/security and customer issues which need attention
Benefits:
Health/Medical/Dental, 401k, AFLAC
Salary:
Depends on experience
URL to Job Application: qualitydairycareers.com
Job Title: Customer Service Representative (CSR)
Job Description:
Salary:
$10/hr
URL to Job Application: qualitydairycareers.com
Job Title: Retail Delivery Associate
Job Description:
Drivers will be primarily responsible for delivering grocery orders mainly to our customer's homes while maximizing customer satisfaction.
Other responsibilities would include perform cleaning duties, stocking and handling products, perform cash handling and register operation duties in both store and transport locations.
Qualifications:
Maximize Customer Satisfaction and Sales Improvement
Deliveries of merchandise to residential and commercial customers
Record completed delivery orders accurately and immediately
Assists in restocking and replenishing supplies as needed
Understand and adhere to all safety, sanitation, and administrative procedures
Safely operate a motor vehicle, abiding by all state, federal, and local laws & ordinances
Report any issues or incidents to the Manager on Duty
Inspect vehicle before and after trip
Is prepared to conduct daily and weekly maintenance duties on vehicle?
Fill in as needed to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the store as directed by mgr.
Face stock (front label facing out), bending and stretching as needed to reach shelves at ground level or higher
Receive and check-in deliveries, lifting and organizing containers weighing up to 50 pounds
Serve and prepare ice cream cones/cups
Lift and count returnable bottles and cans, stack neatly in designated area
Handle open products appropriately and according to health regulations
Physical Demands:
Willing to work flexible hours when needed
Ability to adapt to changing circumstances, personalities, locations, and hours
Able to work in sitting, standing, and walking positions for up to 12-hour shifts with frequent changes between positions
Able to bend at the waist and lift items up to 50 lbs. to waist level
Benefits:
Health Benefits
Paid Time Off
401K
Uniforms Provided
3rd Shift Premium Pay
Free Shift Meals
Added QD Reward Card Benefits
Employee Referral Bonus
Opportunity for Advancement
Salary: $10/hr + tips
URL to Job Application: qualitydairycareers.com
