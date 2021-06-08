VIDEO: Michigan Department of Corrections: Correction Officers - 6/9/21



Job Title:

Corrections Officers

Job Description:

Employees in this job oversee and participate in the custody, security, and treatment of prisoners or detainees in correctional facilities including major institutions, camps, and correction re-entry or detention centers.

Qualifications / Requirements: The minimum qualifications are you have to be at least 18 years old and a high school grad or obtained a GED and agree to participate in our college credit waiver program, which consists of obtaining a minimum of 15 semester (23 term) college credits in any combination in specific human service fields such as criminal justice, law enforcement, sociology, phycology, social work, counseling and guidance, family relations etc., within 24 months after the date of hire. If you have 15 credits in the specific area, 30 college credits in any area, an associates or above, you will not need a waiver.

Physical Demands Work in an environment with various degrees of discomfort, may be required to wear and operate respiratory protection devices. The job requires an employee to meet the physical requirements of the work, which includes the performance of strenuous tasks requiring muscular strength and coordination and cardiovascular endurance.

Benefits: Benefits include paid training, uniform issued, medical, dental, vision, 401K match, paid holidays, paid annual and sick leave.



Salary:

Starting pay is $18.56 an hour/max $28.43 an hour



Other Info:

We conduct four quarterly academies each year with portions of our training being conducted virtually. Our next Corrections Officer Training Academy for the lower peninsula begins July 26, 2021.