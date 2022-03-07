VIDEO: McLaren Greater Lansing: Surgical Tech- 3/16/22

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting McLaren Greater Lansing.
|Business Name:
|McLaren Greater Lansing
Job Title:
|Surgical Tech
|Job Description:
Assists surgeons and other medical professionals in operating rooms and similar environments. Prepares patients, rooms and equipment for pending surgical procedures. Assists during those procedures as part of the surgical team.
Essential Functions and Responsibilities:
|Qualifications / Requirements:
|• High school diploma or equivalent.
• Completion of an accredited surgical technology training program.
• Certification as a surgical technologist from the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA).
• One month of job-related experience and/or training.
• BLS certification.
|Physical Demands
|X Medium Work: Lifting 50 pounds maximum with frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects weighing 25 pounds or more.
|Benefits:
|Medical
Dental
Vision
PTO
Retirement
Salary:
|VARIABLE
Other Info:
Job Application URL:
|https://www.mclaren.org/main/employment-opportunities [mclaren.org]
