VIDEO: McLaren Greater Lansing: Registered Nurse / Nursing Assistant / Unit Assistant: 11/10/21

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting McLaren Greater Lansing. Jessica Lewis and Teresa Vicary, talks about McLaren Greater Lansing and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Registered Nurse, Nursing Assistant and Unit Assistant
|Business Name:
|McLaren Greater Lansing
Job Title:
|Registered Nurse
Job Description:
Responsible for the delivery of nursing care within the assigned unit scope of practice following hospital policies and procedures, nursing process guidelines, standards of care, and standards of practice.
Essential Functions and Responsibilities:
1. Assesses each assigned patient, documents and evaluates their response to plan of care, and takes appropriate corrective action.
2. Plans and implements the patient’s plan of care/standard of care and provides patient teaching using the plan of care/standard of care.
3. Oversees all ancillary personnel for technical tasks.
4. Seeks to improve quality of service by continuously developing individual and unit competencies within scope of practice.
5. Integrates into practice the research of best practice benchmarking and clinical pathways, participates and cooperates with ongoing studies and clinical trials promotion and dissemination of research through professional forums including presentations and publications.
6. Measures, identifies and implements strategies to improve clinical practice outcomes and patient safety initiatives, and designs and monitors system nursing improvement plans.
7. Analyzes data to determine outcomes of infection prevention, nursing sensitive indicators, clinical effectiveness, standardization of processes, and patient safety measures and initiatives including AOA standards, CMS guidelines, and National Patient Safety goals.
8. Assumes the role of contact nurse as defined on each unit.
9. Performs other related responsibilities as necessary.
Qualifications / Requirements:
• Graduate of an accredited school of nursing.
• Current State of Michigan Registered Nurse license.
• American Heart Association or American Red Cross BLS certification as Healthcare Provider.
• Additional experience and/or certifications may be required for specialty unit and positions.
Physical Demands:
|Heavy Work: Lifting 100 pounds maximum with frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects weighing up to 50 pounds.
Benefits:
Full-time employee benefits include:
Benefits by subsidiary may include:
Salary:
|Starting at $26 and up depending on experience.
|Other Info:
Health care is changing and so are we. McLaren is investing in South Lansing to consolidate its two current Lansing hospital facilities into a new health care campus adjacent to Michigan State University. McLaren and MSU are also expanding partnerships on research, education, and clinical services.
The new health care campus will be developed at the MSU Foundation’s University Corporate Research Park, located between Collins Road and US 127. The campus will house a 240-bed state-of-the-art hospital, cancer center, ambulatory, and other facilities to support health care delivery, educational opportunities, and medical research. When fully complete, this comprehensive health care campus will be home to over 1,000 physicians, researchers, educators and other members of the academic and medical team. The current estimated timeline to open the facilities is early 2022.
Job Application URL:
|www.McLaren.org/careers [mclaren.org]
|Business Name:
|McLaren Greater Lansing
Job Title:
|Nursing Assistant / Unit Assistant
Job Description:
Under the supervision of a registered nurse, responsible for providing support to nursing staff and assisting in the delivery of patient care following patient care plan and hospital policies and procedures.
Essential Functions and Responsibilities:
1. Provides routine patient care services such as call light response; ambulating, transferring, and positioning; personal hygiene assistance, prescribed bowel and bladder program assistance, etc.
2. Collects, records, and reports various patient data. Reports changes in patient condition.
3. Performs surgical skin preps, basic skin care procedures, bedside finger stick blood sugars, and quality control checks of blood glucose instruments.
4. Performs general unit support activities such as postmortem care, cleaning of rooms and areas, running errands, making deliveries, responding to Code Blue pages, Code Red, etc.
5. Performs other related responsibilities as necessary.
Unit Assistants also:
• Provide general clerical support to unit such as answering the phone, data entry, and assembling, maintaining, and distributing various information.
• Transcribe physician orders and notifies appropriate parties of orders and consultations.
• Schedule procedures with other departments.
Qualifications / Requirements:
• High school graduate or equivalent required.
• Specialized education requirements, for those not meeting minimum six-month nursing assistance experience requirement, include:
o acute care nursing assistant course preferred for acute care positions or
o long term care nursing assistant course or
o completion of an emergency medical technician program or
o completion of medical assistant program or
o completion of a clinical rotation while participating an accredited nursing program.
• Direct patient care experience preferred. Prior nursing assistant experience of at least six months is required when the specialized education requirements identified above has not been met
• BLS certification as Healthcare Provider or equivalent through the Military Training Network (MTN).
• For all Unit Assistants: Successful completion of a health unit coordinator course or, high school or college course work in medical terminology and computer/data entry.
Physical Demands:
|Medium Work: Lifting 50 pounds maximum with frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects weighing 25 pounds or more.
Benefits:
Full-time employee benefits include:
Benefits by subsidiary may include:
Salary:
|Starting at $14.00 per hour or more dependent on experience.
|Other Info:
Job Application URL:
|www.McLaren.org/careers [mclaren.org]
