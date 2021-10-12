VIDEO: Liberty Tax & Loans: Tax & Loan Account Executive - 10/13/21

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Liberty Tax & Loans. Brian Tort, talks about Liberty Tax & Loans and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Tax & Loan Account Executive
|Business Name:
|Liberty Tax & Loans
Job Title:
|Tax & Loan Account Executive
|Job Description:
|Prepares tax returns for individuals and businesses. Verifies and examines loan applications.
|Qualifications / Requirements:
Education: High School Diploma, GED "Required" - Associated Degree preferred.
Experience: 3-5 years of related experience preferred - Will train if required
|Benefits:
|Health
Vision
Dental
Life Insurance
Paid Vacation
Sick
PTO
Salary:
|30k-60k
Other Info:
|Opportunities for growth within the company
Job Application URL:
|https://www.libertyiit.com/employement
