VIDEO: Liberty Tax & Loans: Tax & Loan Account Executive - 10/13/21

LANSING, Mich. —

In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Liberty Tax & Loans. Brian Tort, talks about Liberty Tax & Loans and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Tax & Loan Account Executive

Business Name: Liberty Tax & Loans

Job Title:

Tax & Loan Account Executive Job Description:

Prepares tax returns for individuals and businesses. Verifies and examines loan applications. Qualifications / Requirements: Education: High School Diploma, GED "Required" - Associated Degree preferred. Experience: 3-5 years of related experience preferred - Will train if required Benefits: Health

Vision

Dental

Life Insurance

Paid Vacation

Sick

PTO

Salary:

30k-60k

Other Info:

Opportunities for growth within the company

Job Application URL: https://www.libertyiit.com/employement



Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.

View other open positions on our job search site.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook