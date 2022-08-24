VIDEO: LaFontaine Automotive Group Career Opportunities

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting LaFontaine Automotive Group.

LaFontaine Automotive Group is a place where our employees are truly family and where people come before the bottom line. It’s a welcoming place where you can build a career and will find the tools and support needed to take your career to new heights.

With 18 retail locations representing 40 franchises, and seven collision centers in Michigan, we are proud to be named Michigan’s fastest growing automotive dealership group. We couldn’t have gotten here without our dedicated employees and their commitment to our customers. And with this growth, we are always looking for new individuals to join our team.

As a family-owned and operated business, we deeply understand that our employees are our greatest asset and their overall wellbeing is our number one priority. We know our continued success and growth is more than just selling and servicing cars, it’s about giving back in our local communities, having work life balance and providing a platform for our team to grow and prosper.

LaFontaine Automotive Group’s culture and focus on employees was recently featured in an Automotive News article and said, “passionate owners, competitive pay plans, clear career paths and cross-department collaboration are core reasons employees stick around.”

“We don’t turn over people. We have people that grow, that make a very good living and get compensated for the job that they’re doing. It’s an investment in them,” said Ryan LaFontaine, Chief Operating Officer. Kelley LaFontaine, Vice President said, “I can’t just say my biggest asset is my employees if I don’t treat them that way by my actions.”

Holiday Pay, 401K Employer Match, 3 Weeks of Paid Time Off after 5 Years of Employment, LaFontaine Will Close for Business Every Year for Christmas Eve, All Eligible LaFontaine Automotive Group Sales Consultants will Receive Their Paid Time Off Income Up Front.

For more information visit https://www.familydeal.com/careers/

Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.

View other open positions on our job search site.

