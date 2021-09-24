VIDEO: LAFCU: Branch Manager, Senior Member Service Representative- 9/29/21

Support LAFCU's Service Standards, Vision Statements (Reduce standby time, balance the workload, protect the member experience, create transparency and promote effective communication) and Goals while developing and leading a cohesive and productive team.

Represent LAFCU through community engagements and volunteer opportunities, creating relationships outside of the credit union. Must embrace the credit union philosophy of "People Helping People" values.

Engage membership to create an enhanced membership experience and support LAFCU's Credit Union for Life philosophy.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Supports, trains and monitors staff for developing knowledge and skill set, including but not limited training, monitoring productivity, performing quarterly one-on-one coaching sessions and annual performance appraisals.

Assist with employee morale and performance concerns as needed and ongoing. Ensure branch schedules are efficient and the appropriate staff are scheduled at each location.

Monitor and track all branch/department/individual goals. Monitor branch/department productivity/profitability. Coach and create engagement with staff to meet these goals.

Accurate tracking and documentation of employee performance, including, but not limited to, late times, member feedback, goal productivity, disciplinary action as warranted, and coaching/performance meetings. Ensure that all staff are fulfilling their daily duties and roles outlined in their position descriptions.

Effective leadership and communication skills to support the development and motivation of the team. Hold regular branch/department meetings to ensure transparency of credit union happenings and support consistency of expectations.

Monitor branch/department operations to ensure that security procedures are being followed. This includes training staff of emergency responses, completing audits and correcting findings as warranted.

Ability to independently initiate and lead major projects; align departments' capabilities and lead people to perform.

Evaluates and decisions, as necessary: member and loan applications, issuance of products and services, and resolves difficult member situations. Takes into consideration LAFCU's mission statement, tag line, and service standards while mitigating risk.

Maintains an understanding of applicable regulations and laws. Maintain an up-to-date understanding of credit union policies and procedures as they relate to compliance.

Communicates branch/department needs to ensure proper maintenance and professional appearance of the branch/department.

