VIDEO: Kamps Pallets: General Labor/ Pallet Repair - 7/14/21

Kamps is hiring employees for Pallet Build, Pallet Repair, and Pallet Sorting positions in Lansing, MI.

These are piece rate positions and those willing and able to work hard can make a good income, with starting pay of about $15 per hour + Piece Rate Pay.

Opportunities for benefits include Health, Dental, Vision, and 401k match - right away!

This is fast-paced, physically demanding work. Workers must be able to lift up to 50 lbs repetitively. This position will involve using a nail gun, band saws and other power tools.

Preferred applicants have previous experience working in construction, roofing, or other related experience.

Applicants must be available to start working as soon as possible.

We are a felony-friendly hiring company.

Learn More About Kamps Jobs: www.kampspallets.com/careers [kampspallets.com]