VIDEO: Jax Kar Wash: Membership Associate/Customer Service

|Business Name:
|Jax Kar Wash
Job Title:
|Membership Associate/Customer Service
|Job Description:
|This position is for Membership & Service Advisor -- perhaps the most important position as you're the first person who our customer sees upon entering one of our 9 facilities. Your role is to greet them with a friendly face, and offer them our membership program or a wash package that suits their needs.
|Qualifications / Requirements:
|Be willing to learn -- we'll teach you all you need to excel in this career
Be a good communicator
Be able to pass a background check as you'll be working with money
Be drug-free
Be willing to work outdoors and on your feet in varying weather conditions
Be able to work well individually and as part of a team
Working Weekends is required (special arrangements can be made for special events)
|Physical Demands
|Able to stand for long periods of time.
|Benefits:
|Paid Vacation
Total Healthcare HMO Medical Insurance
Dental Insurance PPO or HMO
401k with Company Match
Life Insurance
Optional Supplemental Insurance thru AFLAC
Salary:
|$13/hr PLUS commission
Other Info:
|Coming Soon to the Jackson, Hillsdale and Angola, IN areas; Jax Kar Wash!
Job Application URL:
|www.JaxKarWash.com/employment
