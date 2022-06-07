VIDEO: Jax Kar Wash: Membership Associate/Customer Service

Business Name: Jax Kar Wash



Job Title:

Membership Associate/Customer Service

Job Description:

This position is for Membership & Service Advisor -- perhaps the most important position as you're the first person who our customer sees upon entering one of our 9 facilities. Your role is to greet them with a friendly face, and offer them our membership program or a wash package that suits their needs.

Qualifications / Requirements: Be willing to learn -- we'll teach you all you need to excel in this career

Be a good communicator

Be able to pass a background check as you'll be working with money

Be drug-free

Be willing to work outdoors and on your feet in varying weather conditions

Be able to work well individually and as part of a team

Working Weekends is required (special arrangements can be made for special events)

Physical Demands Able to stand for long periods of time.

Benefits: Paid Vacation

Total Healthcare HMO Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance PPO or HMO

401k with Company Match

Life Insurance

Optional Supplemental Insurance thru AFLAC



Salary:

$13/hr PLUS commission



Other Info:

Coming Soon to the Jackson, Hillsdale and Angola, IN areas; Jax Kar Wash!