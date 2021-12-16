VIDEO: Ingham County Health Department: Medication Associate and Jail Nurse - 12/29/21



Job Description:

Under the supervision of the Corrections Health Administrator the RN will provide skilled and diverse nursing care to the inmates. Perform health assessments and make independent nursing judgments about the inmate needs and provide treatment under the physician-approved protocols. Educates inmates on chronic issues, traumatic issues, and positive health care initiatives. The RN will evaluate the medications that the inmate is taking and process them according to the policy. This RN position works weekends and holidays. Essential Functions:

1. Independently performs and completes health assessments for all inmates within 14 days of admission. 2. Makes diagnostic and therapeutic decision for inmates going through drug and alcohol withdraw. Using the COW/CIWA scales, the RN will evaluate the severity of the withdrawal and relay information to the provider based on the protocol. 3. Evaluates patients in receiving and post area for high risk conditions such as drug and alcohol withdraw, mental health conditions, behavior situations, and suicide attempts or observations or injuries. Address the kite system to decide the urgency in which an inmate will be seen by the provider or RN. If needed will schedule appointments for inmates to see provider outside of the jail. 4. Administers treatments, medications and injections and performs testing based on the protocols. Verifies prescriptions with pharmacy and makes sure the medication is being used within the period of protocol and the medication is the correct medication. Enters medications into the medication module for the provider. 5. Performs specific tests such as pacemaker testing, vision tests and urine testing, will also perform lab blood draws. Conducts vital sign testing every two (2) hours for inmates placed in safety chair. 6. Assesses the immunizations status and in accordance with written protocols administers immunizations and documents. 7. Educates inmates on chronic care, self-health and any health issues the inmate may have. 8. Evaluate and assess patients to see if the inmate needs to be sent to the hospital for urgent and immediate care when the provider is not present. Coordinates care with the on-call provider related to the inmates health issues. 9. Arranges and completes paperwork for inmates who are going to forensics or for extradition.

10. Obtains discharge paperwork from the hospital or treatment center and enter information into the electronic health record. 11. Evaluates inmates and send referral for inmates to participate in the CATS program at the jail. 12. Evaluates inmates by performing an assessment for the work release program and coordinates with the inmate worker coordinator regarding the findings from the assessment for participation in the work release program. 13. Facilitates the medication administration record at the end of each month. Other Functions:

Performs other duties as assigned.

Must adhere to departmental standards in regard to HIPAA and other privacy issues.

During a public health emergency, the employee may be required to perform duties similar to, but not limited, to those in his/her job description. (An employee in this position may be called upon to do any or all of the above tasks. These examples do not include all of the tasks which the employee may be expected to perform.)

