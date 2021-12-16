VIDEO: Ingham County Health Department: Medication Associate and Jail Nurse - 12/29/21

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Ingham County Health Department. [NAME OF GUEST], talks about Ingham County Health Department and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Medication Associates and Jail Nurse.
|Business Name:
|Ingham County Health Department
Job Title:
|Medication Associate
|Job Description:
Under the direct supervision of the Corrections Health Administrator, distributes medications for jail inmates as prescribed by the medical provider in accordance with established policies and procedures. Helps maintain medication inventories. Completes reports and documentation related to medication distribution.
1. Under the supervision of a Jail Nurse, assists in the distribution of medications to jail inmates.
Other:
(An employee in this position may be called upon to do any or all of the above tasks. These examples do not include all of the tasks which the employee may be expected to perform.)
|Qualifications / Requirements:
Education: Graduation from an accredited program as a Certified Nurse Assistant, Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician or related field.
Other requirements and working conditions:
(The qualifications listed above are intended to represent the minimum skills and experience levels associated with performing the duties and responsibilities contained in this job description. The qualifications should not be viewed as expressing absolute employment or promotional standards, but as general guidelines that should be considered along with other job-related selection or promotional criteria)
|Physical Demands
Working conditions:
This position requires the ability to sit, stand, walk, traverse, climb, balance, twist, bend, stoop/crouch, squat, kneel, crawl, lift, carry, push, pull, reach, grasp, handle, pinch, type, endure repetitive movements of the wrists, hands or fingers.
This position’s physical requirements require continuous stamina in sitting, walking, pushing, reaching, grasping, handling, typing and enduring repetitive movements of the wrists, hands or fingers.
This position performs medium work requiring the ability to exert between 20-50 pounds of force in the physical requirements above.
This position primarily requires close visual acuity to perform tasks within arm’s reach such as: viewing a computer screen, using measurement devices, inspecting and assembling parts, etc.
This position requires the ability to communicate and respond to inquiries both in person and over the phone.
This position requires the ability to operate a PC/laptop and to enter & retrieve information from a computer.
This position requires the ability to handle varying and often high levels of stress.
(This job requires the ability to perform the essential functions contained in this description. These include, but are not limited to, the requirements listed above. Reasonable accommodations will be made for otherwise qualified applicants unable to fulfill one or more of these requirements.)
|Benefits:
|As this is a temporary position, benefits are not available.
Salary:
|$20.75 hourly (*Premium pay for weekends and holidays an additional $3.11 per hour)
Job Application URL:
|Medication associate: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham/jobs/2843212/per-diem-medication-associate [governmentjobs.com]
|Business Name:
|Ingham County Health Department
Job Title:
|Jail Nurse
Job Description:
Under the supervision of the Corrections Health Administrator the RN will provide skilled and diverse nursing care to the inmates. Perform health assessments and make independent nursing judgments about the inmate needs and provide treatment under the physician-approved protocols. Educates inmates on chronic issues, traumatic issues, and positive health care initiatives. The RN will evaluate the medications that the inmate is taking and process them according to the policy. This RN position works weekends and holidays.
Essential Functions:
2. Makes diagnostic and therapeutic decision for inmates going through drug and alcohol withdraw. Using the COW/CIWA scales, the RN will evaluate the severity of the withdrawal and relay information to the provider based on the protocol.
3. Evaluates patients in receiving and post area for high risk conditions such as drug and alcohol withdraw, mental health conditions, behavior situations, and suicide attempts or observations or injuries. Address the kite system to decide the urgency in which an inmate will be seen by the provider or RN. If needed will schedule appointments for inmates to see provider outside of the jail.
4. Administers treatments, medications and injections and performs testing based on the protocols. Verifies prescriptions with pharmacy and makes sure the medication is being used within the period of protocol and the medication is the correct medication. Enters medications into the medication module for the provider.
5. Performs specific tests such as pacemaker testing, vision tests and urine testing, will also perform lab blood draws. Conducts vital sign testing every two (2) hours for inmates placed in safety chair.
6. Assesses the immunizations status and in accordance with written protocols administers immunizations and documents.
7. Educates inmates on chronic care, self-health and any health issues the inmate may have.
8. Evaluate and assess patients to see if the inmate needs to be sent to the hospital for urgent and immediate care when the provider is not present. Coordinates care with the on-call provider related to the inmates health issues.
9. Arranges and completes paperwork for inmates who are going to forensics or for extradition.
11. Evaluates inmates and send referral for inmates to participate in the CATS program at the jail.
12. Evaluates inmates by performing an assessment for the work release program and coordinates with the inmate worker coordinator regarding the findings from the assessment for participation in the work release program.
13. Facilitates the medication administration record at the end of each month.
Other Functions:
(An employee in this position may be called upon to do any or all of the above tasks. These examples do not include all of the tasks which the employee may be expected to perform.)
Qualifications / Requirements:
Education: Graduation from an accredited school of nursing
Experience: A minimum of two years of nursing experience. Some prior work experience in a correctional setting is preferred.
Other Requirements:
(The qualifications listed above are intended to represent the minimum skills and experience levels associated with performing the duties and responsibilities contained in this job description. The qualifications should not be viewed as expressing absolute employment or promotional standards, but as general guidelines that should be considered along with other job-related selection or promotional criteria)
Physical Demands:
Working Conditions:
(This job requires the ability to perform the essential functions contained in this description. These include, but are not limited to, the requirements listed above. Reasonable accommodations will be made for otherwise qualified applicants unable to fulfill one or more of these requirements.)
Benefits:
Ingham County offers a wide range of benefits to support you in your career. View the Benefits page for more information. http://pe.ingham.org/Home/FormsandDocuments.aspx [pe.ingham.org]
The current group contract can be viewed here. http://pe.ingham.org/Home/EmployeeLaborContracts.aspx [pe.ingham.org]
Salary:
|$63,872.27 - $76,677.08
Job Application URL:
Jail Nurse – Day shift: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham/jobs/3332596/jail-nurse-day-shift [governmentjobs.com]
Jail Nurse – Night shift: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham/jobs/2843436/jail-nurse-night-shift [governmentjobs.com]
