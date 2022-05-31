VIDEO: Highfields: Family Counselors and Home Based Therapists 6/1/22

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Highfields. Brian Philson, talks about Highfields and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Family Counselors and Home Based Therapists
|Highfields
|Family Counselors
|The FTBS (Families Together Building Solutions) Counselor provides solution-focused home-based counseling services to children and families. You will be serving families primarily in Eaton County working out of our Lansing Office.
|The benefits program offers one of the best total compensation packages available in a non-profit organization. Eligible staff at Highfields will receive medical, dental and vision insurance coverage, a 401(k) program, reimbursement for licensing preparation and exam, and a wide range of other benefits.
|$35,000 - $37,000 annually
|Incentive bonus of $1,000 received after completion of first 90 days. You will also receive an additional $500 upon working six months with Highfields.
|Click here to apply
|Highfields
|Mental Health Therapist
Highfields, Inc. is seeking licensed mental health therapists to grow our Home-Based program in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Home-Based provides a unique opportunity to work with kids and families directly in their homes and communities, allowing us to maximize the positive impact of therapy on the child and their environment.
Highfields, Inc. is a COA accredited non-profit that has been providing a range of services to children and families since 1962. We are known for offering a flexible, supportive environment to both our staff and our clients. We believe in the power of relationships to strengthen and empower families to change their lives.
|Highfields benefits program offers one of the best total compensation packages available in a nonprofit organization. Eligible staff at Highfields will receive medical, dental and vision insurance coverage, a 401(k) Plan, 10 paid holidays, 20 days paid time off annually, reimbursement for licensing preparation and exam, and a wide range of other benefits.
|Pay grade 8
|Incentive bonus of $1,000 received after completion of first 90 days. You will also receive an additional $500 upon working six months with Highfields.
|Click here to apply
