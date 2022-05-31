VIDEO: Highfields: Family Counselors and Home Based Therapists 6/1/22

Highfields, Inc. is seeking licensed mental health therapists to grow our Home-Based program in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Home-Based provides a unique opportunity to work with kids and families directly in their homes and communities, allowing us to maximize the positive impact of therapy on the child and their environment.

Highfields, Inc. is a COA accredited non-profit that has been providing a range of services to children and families since 1962. We are known for offering a flexible, supportive environment to both our staff and our clients. We believe in the power of relationships to strengthen and empower families to change their lives.

