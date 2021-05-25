VIDEO: Henry Ford Allegiance Health: Registered Nurses - 5/26/21

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Lisa Feighner and Heather Faggion, talks about Henry Ford Allegiance Health and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Registered Nurse in Home Care/Hospice and a Registered Nurse.
Business Name: Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Job Title:
|Registered Nurse – Home Care/Hospice – Full-Time
|Job Description:
Now is the perfect time to consider a Home Care Registered Nurse (RN) opportunity with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, a 2020 designated Magnet Hospital! Home Care RNs at Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Focus on one patient at a time. Provide comprehensive skilled nursing care in a patient's home. Promote patient and caregiver independence Are embraced as a valued team member. Are encouraged to participate in council activities. Are offered opportunities to learn and grow with Tuition Reimbursement and a professional Nursing Advancement ProgramAre provided a safe work environment.
We're looking forward to welcoming you to the Henry Ford family soon! Apply today!ALL FOR YOU!
|Qualifications / Requirements:
Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN)Enrollment in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program within 3 years of hireCompletion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) within 5 years of hireEffective written, verbal and interpersonal communication skillsAbility to problem-solve.Knowledge about the care of the pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patient required
CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSURES REQUIRED:Current Michigan Registered Nurse LicenseValid Michigan Driver’s licenseDependable vehicle insured as required by the State of Michigan
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:Bachelors Degree in Nursing (BSN) Experience working in a Home Health environment
|Benefits:
|Henry Ford Allegiance Health offers a robust benefit program, to include:
Generous Affordable Health Care Options
Tax Free Savings for Health Care Costs
Time off to Relax, Recharge, and Reconnect
Meaningful Savings for Retirement
Adoption Assistance
Tuition Reimbursement
Professional Nursing Advancement Program
Employee Discounts
Concierge Services
Employee Assistance Program for Personal / Work Related Support
Free Parking
Other Info:
|Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer Henry Ford Health System is committed to the hiring, advancement and fair treatment of all individuals without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, size, height, weight, marital status, family status, gender identity, sexual orientation, and genetic information, or any other protected status in accordance with applicable federal and state laws.
Job Application URL:
|https://henryford.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/registered-nurse-home-health-care-full-time-80pp-days-allegiance-health-jackson-mi-52378
Job Title:
|Registered Nurses – Full-Time/Part-Time
|Job Description:
Now is the perfect time to consider Registered Nurse (RN) opportunities with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, a 2020 designated Magnet Hospital! RNs at Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Are embraced as a valued team member. Are encouraged to participate in council activities. Are offered opportunities to learn and grow with Tuition Reimbursement and a Professional Nursing Advancement Program. Are provided a safe work environment. We're looking forward to welcoming you to the Henry Ford family soon! Apply today!
ALL FOR YOU!
|Qualifications / Requirements:
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN)Enrollment in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program within 3 years of hireCompletion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) within 5 years of hireEffective written, verbal and interpersonal communication skillsAbility to problem-solveCritical thinking skills and judgment necessary to assign and direct others in the delivery of patient careKnowledge about the care of neonatal, pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric patientsExceptional customer service skillsBasic computer knowledge
CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSURES REQUIRED:Current Michigan Nursing licenseCurrent BLS or obtained during Patient Care Orientation
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:Bachelors Degree in Nursing (BSN) ProfessionalCertifications to support a culture of nursing excellence
|Benefits:
Henry Ford Allegiance Health offers a robust benefit program, to include:
Generous Affordable Health Care Options
Other Info:
|Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer Henry Ford Health System is committed to the hiring, advancement and fair treatment of all individuals without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, size, height, weight, marital status, family status, gender identity, sexual orientation, and genetic information, or any other protected status in accordance with applicable federal and state laws.
Job Application URL:
|https://henryford.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/registered-nurses-full-time-part-time-contingent-days-nights-allegiance-health-jackson-mi-48716
Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.
View other open positions on our job search site.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.