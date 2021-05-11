VIDEO: GC Services: Customer Service Representative - 5/12/21

Overview:

Resolve customer accounts while providing quality customer service on inbound and outbound calls.

Responsibilities:

Complies with all specified FDCPA, state and city laws and provisions, as outlined in the GC Services

Compliance with FDCPA and State Collection laws Statement, the GCS A/R Training program and the FDCPA Test.

Work with customers to pay balance in full or set up the best possible arrangements.

Documents all activity in the client/GC system in a concise and accurate manner.

Corrects any deficiencies or oversights as outlined by U/M or Manager during telephone monitor, file activity, or QA reviews.

Maintains good public relations.Cope with high-stress environment caused by speaking with emotional callers.

Adhere to Company attendance, punctuality, and meal and rest break requirements

Maintain concentration and focus in order to meet performance goals

React positively to an ongoing, changing environment

Demonstrate the ability to handle pressure when attempting to meet deadlines and performance goals

Maintain good working relationship with assigned supervisors and coworkers

Work safely without presenting a threat to self or others

Perform additional duties as required by management