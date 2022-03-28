VIDEO: FOX 47 News: Photographer/Photojournalist; News producer and Multimedia Journalist

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting FOX 47 News. [NAME OF GUEST], talks about FOX 47 News and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Photographer/Photojournalist; News producer and Multimedia Journalist.
|Business Name:
|FOX 47 News
Job Title:
|MMJ, Producer, Photographer
|Job Description:
We are looking to hire multiple positions in our newsroom - including a photojournalist, multimedia journalists (reporters) and news producers, as well as hybrid reporter/producer positions.
Photojournalist -
MMJ -
Producer -
Hybrid MMJ/Producer -
|Qualifications / Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field, or equivalent experience.
Ideally, a minimum of 2 years of experience as a television writer, producer or reporter
|Physical Demands
|Need to be able to drive a vehicle, and lift approx 25-40 pounds of gear as needed.
|Benefits:
|Full benefits package offered for full-time positions as part of Scripps employment.
Salary:
|Dependent on experience level
Job Application URL:
|https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/2/refreshFacet/318c8bb6f553100021d223d9780d30be__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!PaRdITspFr54yE8Xt0fOsrHZEg7EJ-NJ-zMNt04hvCTCttM1QUHlQrcO_YBGJKFsNqHVK86m$
