VIDEO: Custom Built Design & Remodeling - 4/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Custom Built Design & Remodeling. Michael Flory talks about Custom Built Design and Remodeling and the job opportunities that are available. Currently they are looking for the following positions: Construction Carpenter and Lead Carpenter
Business Name: Custom Built Design & Remodeling
Job Title: Construction Carpenter
We're looking for Construction Carpenters who have the passion and drive to produce high-quality workmanship from framing to finishing.
If you want to love what you do and the people you do it with, if you want to make excellent income/incentives and if you have the hunger to continue to improve your professional and leadership skills we want you to be a key part of our team.
We offer a competitive compensation package including pay and benefits.
Qualifications / Requirements:
This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is:
Dependable -- more reliable than spontaneous
This Job Is:
Physical Demands:
Benefits:
Job Type: Full-time
Paid time off
Schedule:
Salary:
Up to $25/hr
Job Application URL: www.callcustombuilt.com/jobs
Job Title: Construction Carpenter - Lead Carpenter
We are looking to hire EXPERIENCED LEAD CARPENTERS who can provide guidance and supervision to a project team.
Our Lead Carpenter’s responsibilities include assigning and explaining tasks to the project team, responding to clients’ requests, and regularly inspecting work to ensure that it conforms to certain specifications. You should also be able to help the production manager solve project-related problems.
Additional Responsibilities Include:
Communicating with clients in order to determine the time frames within which projects should be completed.
Qualifications / Requirements:
High school diploma or GED.
This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is:
Dependable -- more reliable than spontaneous
Benefits:
$28 - $35 an hour
Additional Perks: Company truck, phone and premium tools.
We also offer on-going training and opportunities to grow within the company for all our production team members
Salary:
$28-35/hour
Other Info:
Special emphasis placed on our Veterans! We love your work ethic.
Job Application URL: www.callcustombuilt.com/jobs
