VIDEO: Community Mental Health: Therapists, Clinicians, Nurses - 5/5/21

Job Description: CMHA-CEI provides a wide range of community based services to Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. We are the 15th largest employer in the region and through contracts with other providers, make an investment of an additional 500 jobs in our community. We are currently seeking mental health therapists, developmental disabilities clinicians, and registered nurses. We have open positions for mental health therapists in our children's home based and emergency services area. Developmental disabilities clinicians open with our community services for the developmental disabled. Registered nurse care manager, RN's, and LPN's within our withdrawal management area. Mental health therapists in our adult mental health services area.

