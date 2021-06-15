VIDEO: Bob Evans Farms: Production & Sanitation Team Member - 6/16/21

Bob Evans Farms is currently looking for first shift Production Team Members to join our team.

Accountabilities

1.Follows all work place safety rules.

2.Ability to learn processes and food compliance regulations in conjunction with USDA standards.

3.Prioritizes food quality and maintains food safety, through the vigilant application of company GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices).

4.Ability to communicate problems or issues to production leadership to address concerns of product waste, quality or employee safety

5.Ability to work in a fast paced environment on a production line.