TAC Manufacturing: Production Associates

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting TAC Manufacturing. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Production Associates.
Read below to find out more about the position.
|Business Name:
|TAC Manufacturing
Job Title:
|Production Associates
Job Description:
|Are you looking to work in a fast pace, international, and diverse work environment? Would you like a career and not just a job? If so, you are in the right place. Why? Because our people are at the core of everything we do at TAC Manufacturing, Inc. in Jackson, Michigan. We are looking for you! Apply today at https://www.tramgroup.com [tramgroup.com]
Qualifications / Requirements:
We are seeking the following experience
- Experience in a high volume manufacturing environment - Small parts assembly
A resume is REQUIRED for consideration.
- Required to work 3rd shift (9:00pm - 5:30am)
Physical Demands:
1. Physical Demands
• Regularly required to stand and use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls and communicate.
2. Work Environment
• Regularly works near moving mechanical parts
Benefits:
|• Climate controlled environment
• Onsite cafeteria
• Tuition Reimbursement-TAC related careers
• Medical, dental, vision, prescription with a low cost premium and deductible
• Flexible spending account
• Free uniforms
• Safety Shoes
• Safety glasses
• 401 (k) matching
• Paid life insurance/accidental death and disbursement
• Paid holidays
• Supplier discounts
• Vacation
Salary:
|16.35 plus $.50 shift premium
Job Application URL:
|https://tramgroup.com/Careers.html [tramgroup.com]
