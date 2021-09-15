TAC Manufacturing: Production Associates

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting TAC Manufacturing. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Production Associates.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: TAC Manufacturing

Job Title: Production Associates

Job Description: Are you looking to work in a fast pace, international, and diverse work environment? Would you like a career and not just a job? If so, you are in the right place. Why? Because our people are at the core of everything we do at TAC Manufacturing, Inc. in Jackson, Michigan. We are looking for you! Apply today at https://www.tramgroup.com [tramgroup.com]



Qualifications / Requirements:

We are seeking the following experience - Experience in a high volume manufacturing environment - Small parts assembly

- Familiarity with standard work - General understanding of lean manufacturing and concepts A resume is REQUIRED for consideration. - Required to work 3rd shift (9:00pm - 5:30am)

- Must be able to work overtime, including weekends and holidays

- Starting pay is $16.35, plus a .50 cent shift premium for working 3rd shift

Physical Demands:

1. Physical Demands • Regularly required to stand and use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls and communicate.

• Frequently is required to walk.

• Occasionally required to climb or balance; stoop, kneel, or crouch.

• Regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 25 pounds, and occasionally lift and/or move up to 55 pounds.

• Specific vision abilities that may be required by this job include: close vision, color vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus. 2. Work Environment • Regularly works near moving mechanical parts

• Regularly exposed to risk of electrical shock

• Regularly exposed to fumes or airborne particles, toxic or caustic chemicals, risk of radiation, and vibration.

• The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Benefits:

• Climate controlled environment

• Onsite cafeteria

• Tuition Reimbursement-TAC related careers

• Medical, dental, vision, prescription with a low cost premium and deductible

• Flexible spending account

• Free uniforms

• Safety Shoes

• Safety glasses

• 401 (k) matching

• Paid life insurance/accidental death and disbursement

• Paid holidays

• Supplier discounts

• Vacation

Salary:

16.35 plus $.50 shift premium

Job Application URL:

https://tramgroup.com/Careers.html [tramgroup.com]

