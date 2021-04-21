Stiles Landscape: Landscape Construction Installer

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Stiles Landscape. Currently they are looking for the following position: Landscape Construction Installer.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Job Title: Landscape Construction Installer

Job Description: Install Plants, retaining walls, water features. Remove and haul off-site clean up. Load and unload various materials.

Qualifications: 1 year experience preferred

Benefits: Competitive salary, health insurance, boot allowance, uniforms provided, investment plan, paid vacations & holidays

Salary: Commensurate with experience.

URL to Application: http://www.stileslandscape.com

Also hiring for:

