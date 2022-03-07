VIDEO: ResourceMFG: Manufacturing Production Associates 3/9/22

LANSING, Mich. —
In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting ResourceMFG. Jessica Clark, talks about ResourceMFG and the job opportunities that are available. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Manufacturing Production Associates.
|Business Name:
|ResourceMFG
Job Title:
|Manufacturing Production Associates
|Job Description:
Now Hiring!
Get Started in the Fast-Growing Manufacturing Industry!
ResourceMFG, one of the largest manufacturing employers in the nation, is currently seeking positive and hardworking Production Associates to join our team. This is a great place to get started in the fast-growing Manufacturing field. Work for an automotive supplier with a commitment to safety, competitive weekly pay and benefits.
Pay based on attendance and shift! $14-16.50 per hour
Sunday Double time
1st Shift: 6am-2pm
|Qualifications / Requirements:
No previous experience needed
|Physical Demands
|On feet for 8-10 hours
|Benefits:
ResourceMFG Offers the following Benefits:
Air conditioned plant
Salary:
|$14-16.50 per hour
Job Application URL:
|https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create?jobnumber=850499&referrer=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.resourcemfg.com%252F [apply.resourcemfg.com]
