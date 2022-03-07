VIDEO: ResourceMFG: Manufacturing Production Associates 3/9/22

Now Hiring!

Production Associate Job in Fowlerville, MI

All Shifts Available

Willing to Train!

Get Started in the Fast-Growing Manufacturing Industry!

ResourceMFG, one of the largest manufacturing employers in the nation, is currently seeking positive and hardworking Production Associates to join our team. This is a great place to get started in the fast-growing Manufacturing field. Work for an automotive supplier with a commitment to safety, competitive weekly pay and benefits.

Pay based on attendance and shift! $14-16.50 per hour

Sunday Double time

Overtime available

Weekly attendance bonus

Production Associate Job Duties:

Operating assembly machinery and assembling components into a machined valve body

May fabricate, assemble, fit, fasten, install, hand finish, wash and/or test products

May be responsible for moving materials throughout facility

Cross-trained in different departments

Other duties as assigned

Shifts:

1st Shift: 6am-2pm

2nd Shift: 2pm-10pm

3rd Shift: 10pm-6am