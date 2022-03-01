ResourceMFG: Manufacturing Production Associates

Watch
LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting ResourceMFG. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Manufacturing Production Associates

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name:ResourceMFG

Job Title:		General Manufacturing

Job Description:

Now Hiring!
Production Associate Job in Fowlerville, MI
All Shifts Available
Willing to Train!

Get Started in the Fast-Growing Manufacturing Industry!

ResourceMFG, one of the largest manufacturing employers in the nation, is currently seeking positive and hardworking Production Associates to join our team. This is a great place to get started in the fast-growing Manufacturing field. Work for an automotive supplier with a commitment to safety, competitive weekly pay and benefits.

Pay based on attendance and shift! $14-16.50 per hour

Sunday Double time
Overtime available
Weekly attendance bonus
Production Associate Job Duties:

Operating assembly machinery and assembling components into a machined valve body
May fabricate, assemble, fit, fasten, install, hand finish, wash and/or test products
May be responsible for moving materials throughout facility
Cross-trained in different departments
Other duties as assigned
Shifts:

1st Shift: 6am-2pm
2nd Shift: 2pm-10pm
3rd Shift: 10pm-6am


Qualifications / Requirements:
No previous experience needed

Physical Demands:

On feet for 8-10 hours

Benefits:

ResourceMFG Offers the following Benefits:

Air conditioned plant
Pay increase at hire-in, and every six months thereafter
Upward advancement is possible and there is room to grow – company is very stable
Free Online Manufacturing courses available for all our working Associates
Medical Plans Available
Unlimited Referral Bonuses – send us your friends for extra cash!
Weekly Pay


Salary:

$14-16.50 per hour

Job Application URL:

https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create?jobnumber=850499&referrer=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.resourcemfg.com%252F [apply.resourcemfg.com]

