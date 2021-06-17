ResourceMFG: Manufacturing Jobs

Watch
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 10:45:36-04

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting ResourceMFG. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Manufacturing Jobs.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name:ResourceMFG

Job Title:		Manufacturing Jobs

Job Description:

ResourceMFG has over 200 open jobs available.

Entry Level Paying $15-17.50 per hour

Warehouse

Production

Assembly

Inspection

Skilled Paying $18-30 per hour

Welder

Maintenance

CNC

Die Cast

www.resourcemfg.com [resourcemfg.com]


Qualifications / Requirements:
18 years or older

Physical Demands:
General Labor

Benefits:

Weekly Pay

Better Work Life Academy

Medical and Dental


Salary:
$15-30
Other Info:Immediate jobs available full time and part time

Job Application URL:
https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create [apply.resourcemfg.com]

