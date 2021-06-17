ResourceMFG: Manufacturing Jobs

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting ResourceMFG. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Manufacturing Jobs.
Read below to find out more about the position.
|Business Name:
|ResourceMFG
Job Title:
|Manufacturing Jobs
Job Description:
ResourceMFG has over 200 open jobs available.
Entry Level Paying $15-17.50 per hour
Warehouse
Production
Assembly
Inspection
Skilled Paying $18-30 per hour
Welder
Maintenance
CNC
Die Cast
Qualifications / Requirements:
|18 years or older
Physical Demands:
|General Labor
Benefits:
Weekly Pay
Better Work Life Academy
Medical and Dental
Salary:
|$15-30
|Other Info:
|Immediate jobs available full time and part time
Job Application URL:
|https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create [apply.resourcemfg.com]
