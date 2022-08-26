Resource MFG: Production Associate

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Resource MFG. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Production Associate.
Read below to find out more about the position.
|Business Name:
|Resource MFG
Job Title:
|Production Associate
Job Description:
|Operating equipment to achieve production goals, assemble automotive components, Quality check completed parts, Document activities, complete required paperwork
Qualifications / Requirements:
|6 months manufacturing or food service
Physical Demands:
|Ability to stand 8+ hours and lift 50 pounds
Benefits:
|Direct hire, full medical benefits
Salary:
|$15 per hour
Job Application URL:
|https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create [apply.resourcemfg.com]
