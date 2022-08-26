Watch Now
Resource MFG: Production Associate

Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 26, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Resource MFG. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Production Associate.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name:Resource MFG

Job Title:		Production Associate

Job Description:		Operating equipment to achieve production goals, assemble automotive components, Quality check completed parts, Document activities, complete required paperwork

Qualifications / Requirements:
6 months manufacturing or food service

Physical Demands:
Ability to stand 8+ hours and lift 50 pounds

Benefits:
Direct hire, full medical benefits

Salary:
$15 per hour

Job Application URL:
https://apply.resourcemfg.com/Account/Create [apply.resourcemfg.com]

