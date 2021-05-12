Quality Dairy: Shift Manager, Customer Service Rep and More

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Quality Dairy. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Store Manager, Shift Manager, Customer Service Rep and Retail Delivery Driver

Read below to find out more about the positions.

FOX 47 News

Job Title: Shift Manager and Store Manager

Job Description:

Maximize Customer Satisfaction and Sales Improvement

Cash Handling/Reporting and Register Operations

Receiving, Stocking and Handling Products

Qualifications:

Education/Experience Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent preferred

Retail Customer Service experience preferred

Training

Must complete the required training within 60 days of hire

New Employee Orientation

RTO (Ready Training on-line)

CSR 3 class (Security & Alcohol/Tobacco Sales)

Any additional training requested or required

Physical Demands:

Willing to work flexible hours when needed

Ability to communicate effectively with customers and other employees

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances, personalities, locations, and hours

Lifting/moving up to 25 pounds on a regular basis

Requires standing for long periods of time, climbing, bending, stretching, moving heavy objects (up to 50 pounds), frequently moving light objects, using cash register

Bend and scoop hard ice cream from bulk containers

Exposure to temperature extremes

Mental Demands and Responsibility

Make correct change

Enter sales correctly into the register and make correct change, if applicable

Handle multiple priorities quickly

Read and follow policies and training information

Judgment and decision making to handle questions or problems relating to people, equipment, products

Ability to work with others

Aware of merchandising, safety/security and customer issues which need attention

Benefits:

Health/Medical/Dental, 401k, AFLAC

Salary:

Depends on experience

URL to Job Application: qualitydairycareers.com

FOX 47 News

Job Title: Customer Service Representative (CSR)

Job Description:

Maximize Customer Satisfaction and Sales Improvement

Cash Handling/Reporting and Register Operations

Receiving, Stocking and Handling Products

Qualifications:

Education/Experience Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent preferred

Retail Customer Service experience preferred

Training

Must complete the required training within 60 days of hire

New Employee OrientationRTO (Ready Training on-line)

CSR 3 class (Security & Alcohol/Tobacco Sales)

Any additional training requested or required

Physical Demands:

Willing to work flexible hours when needed

Ability to communicate effectively with customers and other employees

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances, personalities, locations, and hours

Lifting/moving up to 25 pounds on a regular basis

Requires standing for long periods of time, climbing, bending, stretching, moving heavy objects (up to 50 pounds), frequently moving light objects, using cash register

Bend and scoop hard ice cream from bulk containers

Exposure to temperature extremes

Mental Demands and Responsibility

Make correct change

Enter sales correctly into the register and make correct change, if applicable

Handle multiple priorities quickly

Read and follow policies and training information

Judgment and decision making to handle questions or problems relating to people, equipment, products,Ability to work with others

Aware of merchandising, safety/security and customer issues which need attention

Benefits:

Health/Medical/Dental, 401k, AFLAC

Salary:

$10/hr

URL to Job Application: qualitydairycareers.com

FOX 47 News

Job Title: Retail Delivery Associate

Job Description:

Drivers will be primarily responsible for delivering grocery orders mainly to our customer's homes while maximizing customer satisfaction.

Other responsibilities would include perform cleaning duties, stocking and handling products, perform cash handling and register operation duties in both store and transport locations.

Qualifications:

Maximize Customer Satisfaction and Sales Improvement

Deliveries of merchandise to residential and commercial customers

Record completed delivery orders accurately and immediately

Assists in restocking and replenishing supplies as needed

Understand and adhere to all safety, sanitation, and administrative procedures

Safely operate a motor vehicle, abiding by all state, federal, and local laws & ordinances

Report any issues or incidents to the Manager on Duty

Inspect vehicle before and after trip

Is prepared to conduct daily and weekly maintenance duties on vehicle?

Fill in as needed to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the store as directed by mgr.

Face stock (front label facing out), bending and stretching as needed to reach shelves at ground level or higher

Receive and check-in deliveries, lifting and organizing containers weighing up to 50 pounds

Serve and prepare ice cream cones/cups

Lift and count returnable bottles and cans, stack neatly in designated area

Handle open products appropriately and according to health regulations

Physical Demands:

Willing to work flexible hours when needed

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances, personalities, locations, and hours

Able to work in sitting, standing, and walking positions for up to 12-hour shifts with frequent changes between positions

Able to bend at the waist and lift items up to 50 lbs. to waist level

Benefits:

Health Benefits

Paid Time Off

401K

Uniforms Provided

3rd Shift Premium Pay

Free Shift Meals

Added QD Reward Card Benefits

Employee Referral Bonus

Opportunity for Advancement

Salary: $10/hr + tips

URL to Job Application: qualitydairycareers.com

