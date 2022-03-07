Watch
McLaren Greater Lansing: Surgical Tech

Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 07, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting McLaren Greater Lansing. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Surgical Tech.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name:McLaren Greater Lansing

Job Title:		Surgical Tech

Job Description:

Assists surgeons and other medical professionals in operating rooms and similar environments. Prepares patients, rooms and equipment for pending surgical procedures. Assists during those procedures as part of the surgical team.

Essential Functions and Responsibilities:
1. Prepares operating rooms, ensuring that all equipment and supplies needed for the procedure are properly disinfected, assembled and in working order.
2. Ensures the preparation and maintenance of the sterile field in operating room.
3. Provides supportive care during the pre-operative phase.
4. Prepares patient's skin for surgery; moves and positions patients in the operating room; monitors vital signs and observes status.
5. During surgery performs scrub functions including passing sterile surgical equipment to surgeons, may cut sutures, tracking items used/performing instrument counts, collecting and labeling specimens taken and helping dress a patient's wounds. May transport patient after procedure.
6. Ensures that operating rooms are clean, sterile and stocked prior to next procedure.
7. Performs clerical duties such as ordering supplies, maintaining logs, pulling up and/or entering patient information, doing inventory and supporting the administrative and clerical staff as needed.
8. Delivers compassionate support, attention, and assistance to patients and families.
9. Ensures compliance with all health care regulations, including HIPAA and OSHA.
10. Maintains safe and clean working environment and protects patients and employees by adhering to infection-control, hazardous waste and other policies and protocols.
11. Performs other related duties as required and directed.


Qualifications / Requirements:
• High school diploma or equivalent.
• Completion of an accredited surgical technology training program.
• Certification as a surgical technologist from the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA).
• One month of job-related experience and/or training.
• BLS certification.

Physical Demands:
X Medium Work: Lifting 50 pounds maximum with frequent lifting and/or carrying of
objects weighing 25 pounds or more.

Benefits:
Medical
Dental
Vision
PTO
Retirement

Salary:
VARIABLE

Job Application URL:
https://www.mclaren.org/main/employment-opportunities [mclaren.org]

