McLaren Greater Lansing: Registered Nurse / Nursing Assistant / Unit Assistant



Job Description:

Responsible for the delivery of nursing care within the assigned unit scope of practice following hospital policies and procedures, nursing process guidelines, standards of care, and standards of practice. Essential Functions and Responsibilities: 1. Assesses each assigned patient, documents and evaluates their response to plan of care, and takes appropriate corrective action.

2. Plans and implements the patient’s plan of care/standard of care and provides patient teaching using the plan of care/standard of care.

3. Oversees all ancillary personnel for technical tasks.

4. Seeks to improve quality of service by continuously developing individual and unit competencies within scope of practice.

5. Integrates into practice the research of best practice benchmarking and clinical pathways, participates and cooperates with ongoing studies and clinical trials promotion and dissemination of research through professional forums including presentations and publications.

6. Measures, identifies and implements strategies to improve clinical practice outcomes and patient safety initiatives, and designs and monitors system nursing improvement plans.

7. Analyzes data to determine outcomes of infection prevention, nursing sensitive indicators, clinical effectiveness, standardization of processes, and patient safety measures and initiatives including AOA standards, CMS guidelines, and National Patient Safety goals.

8. Assumes the role of contact nurse as defined on each unit.

9. Performs other related responsibilities as necessary.