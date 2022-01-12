McLaren Greater Lansing: Medical Assistant

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting McLaren Greater Lansing. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Medical Assistant.
Read below to find out more about the position.
|Business Name:
|McLaren Greater Lansing
Job Title:
|Medical Assistant
Job Description:
Under general supervision, and according to established policies and procedures, will provide excellent patient care by performing or assisting in a variety of medical procedures and tests to assist in the examination and treatment of patients, including but not limited to vital signs, procedures, various treatment, administering injections and venipuncture. Assists with clerical duties to maintain efficient operations.
Essential Functions and Responsibilities:
Qualifications / Requirements:
|Required:
• High school diploma or equivalent and six months experience as a medical assistant.
OR
• High school diploma or equivalent and completion of one of the following programs: medical assistant, emergency medical technician, nurse assistant, licensed practical nurse or armed services medic program.
Preferred:
• Certified Medical Assistant.
• BLS Certification. May be required at management discretion.
• Electronic medical record experience.
• One-year experience working in medical office with multiple providers.
• Previous experience working in a medical office of the same specialty.
Physical Demands:
|Light Work: Lifting 20 pounds maximum with frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects weighing up to 10 pounds. Even though the weight lifted may be only a negligible amount, a job is in this category when it requires walking or standing to a significant degree, or when it involves sitting most of the time with a degree of pushing and pulling of arm and/or leg controls.
Benefits:
|Medical
Dental
Vision
Paid Time Off
Retirement
Salary:
|Varies
|Other Info:
|Great opportunity to work with patients in an office setting!
Job Application URL:
|https://www.mclaren.org/main/employment-opportunities [mclaren.org]
