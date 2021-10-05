Liberty Tax & Loans: Tax & Loan Account Executive

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Liberty Tax & Loans. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Tax & Loan Account Executive.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: Liberty Tax & Loans

Job Title: Tax & Loan Account Executive

Job Description: Prepares tax returns for individuals and businesses. Verifies and examines loan applications.

Qualifications / Requirements:



Benefits:

Health

Vision

Dental

Life Insurance

Paid Vacation

Sick

PTO



Salary:

30k - 60k

Other Info:

Opportunities for growth within the company

Job Application URL:

https://www.libertyiit.com/employement



Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.

View other open positions on our job search site.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook