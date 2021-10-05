Watch
NewsWorkers Wanted

Actions

Liberty Tax & Loans: Tax & Loan Account Executive

Posted at 2:14 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 14:14:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Liberty Tax & Loans. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Tax & Loan Account Executive.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name:Liberty Tax & Loans

Job Title:		Tax & Loan Account Executive

Job Description:		Prepares tax returns for individuals and businesses. Verifies and examines loan applications.

Qualifications / Requirements:

Benefits:
Health
Vision
Dental
Life Insurance
Paid Vacation
Sick
PTO

Salary:
30k - 60k

Other Info:
Opportunities for growth within the company

Job Application URL:
https://www.libertyiit.com/employement

Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.

View other open positions on our job search site.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Search Mid Michigan Jobs

Mid-Michigan Jobs

1:49 PM, May 29, 2020