Learn about Flexible Staffing - 4/6/21

LANSING, Mich. —

In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Flexible Staffing. Kelcie Wilson-Yeider, talks about Flexible Staffing and the job opportunities that are available. Currently they are looking for the following positions: Light Industrial, Clerical and CNC Operator

Business Name: Flexible Staffing





Job Title: Light Industrial

Job Description: TAC Manufacturing is looking for associates to fill positions in various departments including Assembly, Shipping/Receiving, Injection Molding, Die-Cast, and Quality.

Salary: $12.00 - $12.25



Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com

Job Title: Clerical

Job Description: Maintain and update files and databases Maintain files containing confidential information Answer phone calls and transfer calls to the appropriate party Schedule appointments and conferences Qualifications: Must be able to pass required testing (typing, spelling/grammar, etc.) Strong attention to detail Professional phone demeanor Proficient in Microsoft Office Salary: $13.00 Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com

Job Title: CNC Machine Operator

Job Description: Loads feed mechanism by lifting stock into position. Verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part, and sample workpieces; adhering to international standards.

Maintains specifications by observing drilling, grooving, and cutting, including turning, facing, knurling and thread chasing operations; taking measurements; detecting malfunctions; troubleshooting processes; adjusting and reprogramming controls; sharpening and replacing worn tools; adhering to quality assurance procedures and processes.

Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations.

Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs.



Salary: $12.00

Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com

