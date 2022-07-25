LaFontaine Automotive Group Hiring Event

LANSING, Mich. — Join us to learn more about our culture, vision, future growth and career opportunities! We are looking for team members to join all departments throughout Michigan, which include:

Sales

Service

Parts

Collision

Office

And more!

Schedule of Events:

6:30 – 7:00 PM: Check-in and Dinner

7:00 – 8:00 PM: The LaFontaine Way with Ryan LaFontaine

8:00 – 8:30 PM: Cash Drawing & Networking (must be present to win)

There will be a food truck on-site providing dinner & three cash drawings throughout the night! Those who RSVP will receive two entries to the cash drawings (must be present to win & current LaFontaine employees not eligible).

Your RSVP & attendance at this event will be confidential.

We’ll see you there!

To RSVP please go to https://www.familydeal.com/hiring-event/

