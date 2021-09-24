LAFCU: Branch Manager & Senior Member Service Representative

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting LAFCU. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Branch Manager and Senior Member Service Representative.
Read below to find out more about the position.
|Business Name:
|LAFCU
Job Title:
|Branch Manager & Senior Member Service Representative
Job Description:
Support LAFCU's Service Standards, Vision Statements (Reduce standby time, balance the workload, protect the member experience, create transparency and promote effective communication) and Goals while developing and leading a cohesive and productive team.
Represent LAFCU through community engagements and volunteer opportunities, creating relationships outside of the credit union. Must embrace the credit union philosophy of "People Helping People" values.
Engage membership to create an enhanced membership experience and support LAFCU's Credit Union for Life philosophy.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Supports, trains and monitors staff for developing knowledge and skill set, including but not limited training, monitoring productivity, performing quarterly one-on-one coaching sessions and annual performance appraisals.
Assist with employee morale and performance concerns as needed and ongoing. Ensure branch schedules are efficient and the appropriate staff are scheduled at each location.
Monitor and track all branch/department/individual goals. Monitor branch/department productivity/profitability. Coach and create engagement with staff to meet these goals.
Accurate tracking and documentation of employee performance, including, but not limited to, late times, member feedback, goal productivity, disciplinary action as warranted, and coaching/performance meetings. Ensure that all staff are fulfilling their daily duties and roles outlined in their position descriptions.
Effective leadership and communication skills to support the development and motivation of the team. Hold regular branch/department meetings to ensure transparency of credit union happenings and support consistency of expectations.
Monitor branch/department operations to ensure that security procedures are being followed. This includes training staff of emergency responses, completing audits and correcting findings as warranted.
Ability to independently initiate and lead major projects; align departments' capabilities and lead people to perform.
Evaluates and decisions, as necessary: member and loan applications, issuance of products and services, and resolves difficult member situations. Takes into consideration LAFCU's mission statement, tag line, and service standards while mitigating risk.
Maintains an understanding of applicable regulations and laws. Maintain an up-to-date understanding of credit union policies and procedures as they relate to compliance.
Communicates branch/department needs to ensure proper maintenance and professional appearance of the branch/department.
Qualifications / Requirements:
EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:
Three years to five years of similar or related experience.
(1) A two-year college degree, or (2) completion of a specialized certification or licensing, or (3) completion of specialized training courses conducted by vendors, or (4) job-specific skills acquired through an apprenticeship program.
INTERPERSONAL SKILLS:
Work involves much personal contact with others inside and/or outside the organization for the purpose of first-level conflict resolution, building relationships, and soliciting cooperation.
Discussions involve a higher degree of confidentiality and discretion, requiring diplomacy and tact in communication.
OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES:
Microsoft Word, Excel, and computer keyboard. Some travel between branch locations may be required.
Physical Demands:
|Some travel between branch locations may be required.
Benefits:
|Paid Holiday and Vacation
Competitive Wages
Tuition Reimbursement Program
401(k) Retirement Plan
Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance Plans
Salary:
|Commensurate with experience & education
|Other Info:
|LAFCU is a credit union that’s been serving our community for nearly 85 years. We are an inclusive and diverse employer, creating a safe environment for all staff.
Job Application URL:
|https://www.lafcu.com/careers [lafcu.com]
