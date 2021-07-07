Kamps Pallets: General Labor/ Pallet Repair

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Kamps Pallets. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: General Labor and Pallet Repair.
Read below to find out more about the position.
|Business Name:
|Kamps Pallets
Job Title:
|General Labor/ Pallet Repair
Job Description:
Kamps is hiring employees for Pallet Build, Pallet Repair, and Pallet Sorting positions in Lansing, MI.
These are piece rate positions and those willing and able to work hard can make a good income, with starting pay of about $15 per hour + Piece Rate Pay.
Opportunities for benefits include Health, Dental, Vision, and 401k match - right away!
This is fast-paced, physically demanding work. Workers must be able to lift up to 50 lbs repetitively. This position will involve using a nail gun, band saws and other power tools.
Preferred applicants have previous experience working in construction, roofing, or other related experience.
Applicants must be available to start working as soon as possible.
We are a felony-friendly hiring company.
Learn More About Kamps Jobs: www.kampspallets.com/careers [kampspallets.com]
Qualifications / Requirements:
|-Must be 18 or older
-Must be able to lift 50lbs repetitively
Physical Demands:
|-Must be able to lift 50lbs repetitively
-Must be able to use power tools
Benefits:
|-Medical Insurance
-Dental Insurance
-Vision Insurance
-Life Insurance
-401K & 401K match
-PTO
Salary:
|$40,000-$60,000
|Other Info:
|-We are a Michigan based company
-We have been in business over 48 years
-We have staff that speaks English and Spanish
-We are hiring at numerous locations - specifically in the Lansing area we are hiring at both our Lansing and Potterville plants
Job Application URL:
|https://www.kampspallets.com/general-labor/ [kampspallets.com]
Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.
View other open positions on our job search site.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.