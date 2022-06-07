Jax Kar Wash: Membership Associate/Customer Service

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Jax Kar Wash. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: .

Membership Associate/Customer Service.

Read below to find out more about the position.

[ADD IN IMAGE]

Business Name: Jax Kar Wash

Job Title: Membership Associate/Customer Service

Job Description: This position is for Membership & Service Advisor -- perhaps the most important position as you're the first person who our customer sees upon entering one of our 9 facilities. Your role is to greet them with a friendly face, and offer them our membership program or a wash package that suits their needs.



Qualifications / Requirements:

Be outgoing and friendly

Be dedicated, reliable, honest and responsible

Be willing to learn -- we'll teach you all you need to excel in this career

Be a good communicator

Be able to pass a background check as you'll be working with money

Be drug-free

Be willing to work outdoors and on your feet in varying weather conditions

Be able to work well individually and as part of a team

Working Weekends is required (special arrangements can be made for special events)



Physical Demands:

Able to stand for long periods of time.

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Total Healthcare HMO Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance PPO or HMO

401k with Company Match

Life Insurance

Optional Supplemental Insurance thru AFLAC



Salary:

$13/hr PLUS commission

Other Info: Coming Soon to the Jackson, Hillsdale and Angola, IN areas; Jax Kar Wash!



Job Application URL:

www.JaxKarWash.com/employment



[ADD IN IMAGE]

Want to see more Workers Wanted jobs? Visit Workers Wanted.

View other open positions on our job search site.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook