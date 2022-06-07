Jax Kar Wash: Manager

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Jax Kar Wash. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Manager.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: Jax Kar Wash

Job Title: Manager

Job Description: Learn how to manage a team without being stuck behind a desk or cubicle each day! Jax offers a fun, fast-paced environment that is constantly changing and challenging our dynamic team. Responsibilities include providing our production team leadership, motivation, communication, service and operational support to ensure maximum guest satisfaction, revenue production and operational efficiency. Other responsibilities include ensuring all facilities maintain a safe, professional and pleasing environment, performing and managing equipment maintenance and maintaining accurate chemical/supply inventories.

The manager works with guests to resolve and prevent service issues and executes other tasks as deemed appropriate. Assisting in recruiting, hiring and training, handle scheduling for all car wash personnel and generally contributes to building a team environment.



Qualifications / Requirements:

Qualified candidates will meet the following requirements: High School Diploma or GED. High energy, self-starting individual with ability to balance multiple priorities simultaneously. Strong leadership skills, excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills. Proficiency in MS-Office applications (Excel, Word, Outlook, and Internet). Learns new computer skills quickly. Proficient in the English language (verbal and written). Possess a valid driver’s license; have and maintain acceptable Motor Vehicle Report.



Physical Demands:

Posses stamina and the ability to work outside and on one's feet for extended periods.



Benefits:

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off



Salary:

Starting at $650/week PLUS bonuses

Other info: Jax Kar Wash coming soon to Jackson, Hillsdale and Angola, IN! Jax originated in the Metro Detroit area where they quickly became the leader of car washing!



Job Application URL:

www.JaxKarWash.com/employment



